Seizure of power case: Results of examination of audio recording released

The audio recording posted on social media about the seizure of power is fake. A lawyer Chynara Dzhakupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, this is the conclusion of experts from Moscow and Almaty.

«We have initiated two independent examinations. Experts came to the conclusion that the recording, where the ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov allegedly speaks of the seizure of power, was edited. The documents describe in seconds in which places there is editing of two or more audio files,» Chynara Dzhakupbekova said.

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov was detained on suspicion of a violent seizure of power. It is known that the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and deputy Zhanar Akayev are also involved in the case. The audio recording of the alleged conversation between the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov and former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC Almaz Sarybaev was posted on social media. Caption to the audio recording says that Kursan Asanov, Zhanar Akayev and other politicians are negotiating an armed seizure of power. The former deputy minister was placed in the detention center 50, and Almaz Sarybaev — in detention center 1 in Bishkek.