Wife of Kursan Asanov questioned at Military Prosecutor's Office

Wife of the ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov was questioned at the Military Prosecutor’s Office. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Kulnara Usenkanova was invited to find out how many firms she had, how regularly they pay taxes, and whether she reregistered her business to her husband. «Her testimony is not relevant to the case of my client. Apparently, the investigation cannot find anything, so it snatches at every opportunity,» said Taalaigul Toktakunova.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, a driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy minister was detained. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for him.