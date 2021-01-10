Kursan Asanov plans to challenge election results if they are illegal

Kursan Asanov voted in early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government in Kyrgyzstan at the polling station 1332 in Bishkek.

The candidate for the highest political post told reporters that he believes in his victory in the elections.

He also expressed hope that Kyrgyzstan will enter the legal framework in 2021 and the country will begin its path to prosperity and development.

«I have always been confident in my own abilities. For 30 years of service, I have always taken responsibility in the most difficult situations. I’m very good at it. That is why I am confident now, too,» the presidential candidate said.

According to Kursan Asanov, he intends to challenge the results of the voting if they are illegal.