16:09
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Kursan Asanov plans to challenge election results if they are illegal

Kursan Asanov voted in early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government in Kyrgyzstan at the polling station 1332 in Bishkek.

The candidate for the highest political post told reporters that he believes in his victory in the elections.

He also expressed hope that Kyrgyzstan will enter the legal framework in 2021 and the country will begin its path to prosperity and development.

«I have always been confident in my own abilities. For 30 years of service, I have always taken responsibility in the most difficult situations. I’m very good at it. That is why I am confident now, too,» the presidential candidate said.

According to Kursan Asanov, he intends to challenge the results of the voting if they are illegal.
link: https://24.kg/english/179363/
views: 51
Print
Related
Artem Novikov: Cabinet of Ministers is ready for provocations after elections
At least 9.23% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 12.00
Voter turnout for referendum reaches 9.28% as of 12.00
CEC of Kyrgyzstan fines 9 people 70,500 soms for pre-election violations
CIS observers register no violations in presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan yet
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes for presidential form of government in Kyrgyzstan
Journalist not allowed into polling station in Osh city
Sadyr Japarov ready to recognize any result of voting in presidential elections
At least 2.8% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 10:00
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 300 media representatives to cover elections
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
10 January, Sunday
15:54
Kursan Asanov plans to challenge election results if they are illegal Kursan Asanov plans to challenge election results if th...
15:45
Not all foreign medical students support online education
14:18
Artem Novikov: Cabinet of Ministers is ready for provocations after elections
14:07
Ninth peaceful march for legality held in Bishkek today
13:31
At least 9.23% of citizens vote in presidential elections as of 12.00