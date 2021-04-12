13:49
Riots in Bishkek: Kursan Asanov released from custody

The Bishkek City Court considered an appeal of the lawyers of the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov within the criminal case on riots in Bishkek on October 9, 2020.

The lawyers asked to change the measure of restraint to house arrest. They motivated their petition by the fact that the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek had made an unreasonable decision, taking Kursan Asanov in custody.

Leaving the deliberation room, the panel of judges of the Bishkek City Court changed the measure of restraint for the defendant. He was released from custody.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the riots on October 9, 2020. The defendants in the case are the former president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov, ex-employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, and an activist Temirlan Sultanbekov.
