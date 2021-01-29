11:12
Mass riots: Kursan Asanov placed in detention center for two months

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a measure of restraint for the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov.

Investigation filed a motion to place the former police official in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 21.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge granted the request of the representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kursan Asanov is charged with staging riots and seizure of the Interior Ministry building. He was added one more charge under the Article «Threat or violence against a representative of the authorities» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Riots took place in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections in October 2020, which resulted in a change of power. Former president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, ex-deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov, ex-chief of the Presidential Executive Office Farid Niyazov are defendants in the case.
