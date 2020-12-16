16:04
Pretrial restrictions changed for Kursan Asanov

Pretrial restrictions were changed for the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov to a written undertaking not to leave the country. A lawyer Chynara Dzhakupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, this decision was made today by the Bishkek City Court. Kursan Asanov can travel around the country as a presidential candidate.

Recall, Kursan Asanov is a defendant in two criminal cases — on abuse of office after the events in Koi-Tash village, as well as on the riots after the parliamentary elections in October 2020. He is also a candidate for presidency.

Election campaign started in Kyrgyzstan. It will end at 8:00 on January 9, 2021.
