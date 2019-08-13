18:06
Kursan Asanov dismissed from post of Deputy Head of Interior Ministry

Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

A new deputy head of the ministry was introduced today to the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the officers. It is Pamir Asanov — the head of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Pamir Asanov, being the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, will retain the post of the head of the Investigative Service.

Exactly this service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is investigating the riots on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash village, as a result of which the former president of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, surrendered to the authorities.

The reasons for the resignation of Kursan Asanov are still unknown. Recall, he negotiated with Almazbek Atambayev and persuaded him to surrender.
