Kursan Asanov detained on suspicion of seizure of Interior Ministry building

Former deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov was detained. His lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former police official was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Seizure of buildings and structures.» Kursan Asanov was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

«This is a politically motivated case. Kursan Asanov arrived at the Interior Ministry on the instructions of Omurbek Suvanaliev, who at that time was the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Management of the department was not there and, in order to prevent pogroms and looting, my client established contact with members of the people’s patrol. He put things in order. Instead of gratitude, he was detained. Kursan Asanov did not sign anything, did not solve personnel issues,» Ikramidin Aitkulov said.

Riots took place in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections in October 2020, which resulted in a change of power. Former president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, ex-Deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov, ex-head of the Presidential Executive Office Farid Niyazov are defendants in the case.