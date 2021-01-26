20:22
USD 84.79
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.13
English

Kursan Asanov detained on suspicion of seizure of Interior Ministry building

Former deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov was detained. His lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the former police official was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Seizure of buildings and structures.» Kursan Asanov was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

«This is a politically motivated case. Kursan Asanov arrived at the Interior Ministry on the instructions of Omurbek Suvanaliev, who at that time was the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council. Management of the department was not there and, in order to prevent pogroms and looting, my client established contact with members of the people’s patrol. He put things in order. Instead of gratitude, he was detained. Kursan Asanov did not sign anything, did not solve personnel issues,» Ikramidin Aitkulov said.

Riots took place in Bishkek after the parliamentary elections in October 2020, which resulted in a change of power. Former president Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov, ex-Deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov, ex-head of the Presidential Executive Office Farid Niyazov are defendants in the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/181276/
views: 15
Print
Related
Kursan Asanov plans to challenge election results if they are illegal
Pretrial restrictions changed for Kursan Asanov
Mass riots: House arrest of Kursan Asanov extended until 2021
Kursan Asanov's wife summoned for interrogation to Financial Police
Ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov placed under house arrest
Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
Supporters of Kursan Asanov hold rally at SCNS building in Bishkek
Bishkek City Court remands Kursan Asanov in custody
Kursan Asanov placed in pretrial detention center of SCNS
Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather near Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Tuesday
20:17
Kursan Asanov detained on suspicion of seizure of Interior Ministry building Kursan Asanov detained on suspicion of seizure of Inter...
20:07
Large screen installed on Ala-Too square to broadcast inauguration
19:58
Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Kyrgyzstan cover 6 months of imports
19:49
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19
19:43
New Constitution bans officials from keeping wealth in banks abroad