Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans

Consultations were held between the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The issue concerned further joint measures to strengthen requirements and control in the field of conformity assessment of products to mandatory requirements. Consultations were organized on the results of joint visits of specialists to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

As a result, the parties agreed to jointly implement the following measures aimed at preventing the issuance of gray certificates:

Take further measures to integrate their information systems in the field of technical regulation;

Take immediate measures to remove from the national parts of the unified register those certification bodies that have committed violations in conducting conformity assessment procedures;

Implement the operative interaction regulation on exchange of information on revealed violations;

Fully digitize conformity assessment processes (certification and declaration) from application submission to document issuance;

Develop and use timelines and deadlines for product testing;

Strengthen measures on photographic recording of tests and prompt exchange of the results of such recording upon request;

Improve and strengthen requirements, responsibility of certification experts (expert-auditors), conformity assessment bodies, laboratories and powers of control and supervision bodies and other.

«Taking into account the consultations and exchange of relevant letters, the parties agreed to implement a set of measures taken without imposing restrictions and bans on the circulation of products accompanied by documents on conformity assessment of a single form issued by the conformity assessment bodies of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,» the Ministry of Economy said.