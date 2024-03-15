18:32
USD 89.51
EUR 97.91
RUB 0.98
English

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans

Consultations were held between the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly resolve problem of 'gray certificates'
The issue concerned further joint measures to strengthen requirements and control in the field of conformity assessment of products to mandatory requirements. Consultations were organized on the results of joint visits of specialists to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

As a result, the parties agreed to jointly implement the following measures aimed at preventing the issuance of gray certificates:

  • Take further measures to integrate their information systems in the field of technical regulation;
  • Take immediate measures to remove from the national parts of the unified register those certification bodies that have committed violations in conducting conformity assessment procedures;
  • Implement the operative interaction regulation on exchange of information on revealed violations;
  • Fully digitize conformity assessment processes (certification and declaration) from application submission to document issuance;
  • Develop and use timelines and deadlines for product testing;
  • Strengthen measures on photographic recording of tests and prompt exchange of the results of such recording upon request;
  • Improve and strengthen requirements, responsibility of certification experts (expert-auditors), conformity assessment bodies, laboratories and powers of control and supervision bodies and other.

«Taking into account the consultations and exchange of relevant letters, the parties agreed to implement a set of measures taken without imposing restrictions and bans on the circulation of products accompanied by documents on conformity assessment of a single form issued by the conformity assessment bodies of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan,» the Ministry of Economy said.
link: https://24.kg/english/289195/
views: 105
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly resolve problem of 'gray certificates'
Kazakhstan to restrict circulation of products from Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents
MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis are advised not to travel to Kazakhstan, Russia by land transport
Traffic on Bishkek - Almaty highway temporarily stopped
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
World Nomad Games in Astana: Types of sports competitions approved
Popular
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance U.S. Ambassador: If NGOs can't work, we won't be able to provide assistance
Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
15 March, Friday
18:02
Director of Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed Director of Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan appo...
17:50
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree not to impose restrictions and bans
17:00
HRW calls on Kyrgyz President to withdraw foreign representatives draft law
16:16
Kyrgyzstan to host International Forum on Investments in Healthcare
16:00
New Deputy Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan appointed