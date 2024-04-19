18:43
Education Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation issues

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva met in Astana with the Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Gani Beisembayev. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva told about the measures taken to develop the education system of the Kyrgyz Republic and expressed interest in educational projects of Kazakhstan.

«To master the experience of the Kazakh education system, the departments of our countries signed a memorandum on the training and advanced training of teachers. I am confident that today’s meeting will give additional impetus and we will make productive decisions for expanding and deepening all areas of our cooperation,» she noted.

Gani Beisembayev said that he fully supports the initiative to take bilateral cooperation to a new level.

«Earlier in our conversation we discussed some aspects of the development of the education system in the global context. And there is an understanding and a common goal in this matter — to provide children with comfortable and favorable conditions for learning,» he noted.

Following the meeting, the heads of ministries of the two countries decided to strengthen interaction in the field of preschool, school, technical and vocational education. They also agreed to hold a forum on the development of the educational system of friendly countries in June.
