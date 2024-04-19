11:31
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana for official visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Sadyr Japarov at Astana International Airport.

It is noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov attended a gala concert of masters of arts of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The event was held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, where famous cultural figures of the two countries, as well as artists of the State Opera and Ballet Theater Astana Opera, creative groups Gulder, Astana Sazy and Arkasyry (Kyrgyzstan) performed.

Extracts from the Manas epic were recited and well-known musical works of the two nations were performed. Several choreographic compositions were presented.

Within the framework of the official visit of the President to Kazakhstan, bilateral talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, participation in the sixth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the opening ceremony of the monument to the hero of the Kyrgyz Manas epic in the city of Astana are also planned.

In addition, Kazakhstan is hosting a number of events, such as Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan Business Forum, a round table of aksakals and creative intellectuals, a Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum and a Forum of Scientists.
