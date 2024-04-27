Edil Baisalov promises no persecution or restrictions in activities of NGOs

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a meeting with representatives of more than 50 non-governmental and non-profit organizations in the country on April 26. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Edil Baisalov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic highly values the significant contribution of non-profit and non-governmental organizations to assistance in the development of democratic institutions and civil society in the country.

The main topic of discussion was the recently adopted amendments to the law on NGOs and their further application in the work of these organizations, and the identification of the main directions for further interaction.

The deputy head of the Cabinet of Ministers assured the meeting participants that the provisions currently being developed by the Ministry of Justice are aimed at ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens and their associations, non-profit organizations, and active participation in public life.

«The most important thing is that all rights and freedoms, opportunities for open participation in political activity are preserved. The head of state spoke about this several times. The only thing required is to register and be on the register. This is a norm that is common in the world,» he said.

There will be no persecution or restrictions on activities. We are interested in your successful work for the benefit of our republic. Edil Baisalov

Deputy Minister of Justice Orozbek Sydykov made a presentation about the law.

During the meeting, representatives of non-profit organizations expressed their proposals and recommendations.