Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to jointly resolve problem of 'gray certificates'

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev commented to 24.kg news agency on Kazakhstan’s intention to limit the circulation of products from the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have developed and adopted a joint plan of authorized bodies in the field of technical regulation. Kazakhstan signed it on March 5, Kyrgyzstan — on March 7. The plan contains 13 measures.

«Adequate measures can also be taken. Those goods that will enter Kyrgyzstan will be certified only by our laboratories. And exports to Kazakhstan will be certified by their laboratories. What can this lead to? Nothing good. We understand this and are adopting a joint plan to solve the situation. There is a similar situation in Kazakhstan. There are the same claims to Kazakh laboratories,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

The minister believes that joint work should be done to solve the problem, and it is being done. Negotiations are now underway with Kazakhstan to prevent the decree on restriction of products from Kyrgyzstan from coming into force.

«This will lead to nothing good. Businesses in both countries will suffer. In addition, this draft decree can be regarded as an obstacle that has the signs of a barrier. The Ministry of Economy will consult with the relevant department of the Eurasian Economic Commission on this topic. But within the framework of protection of their market and public health, the EAEU countries can unilaterally take such measures,» he said.

Daniyar Amangeldiev also told that the first measures to address the problem would begin to take effect from the end of March 2024.

Registration of declarations of conformity of goods for export to the requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union’s technical regulations will go only through Kyrgyzstandard. The corresponding decree of the Cabinet of Ministers was adopted on February 28, 2024. It will come into force from March 20.

«There will be one certification body — it is Kyrgyzstandart. Only it will be authorized to register declarations of conformity. Therefore, this situation with gray certificates should settle itself. The joint plan of measures is aimed at reducing the number of unscrupulous laboratories,» Daniyar Amangeldiev concluded.
