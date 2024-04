A ceremony of official meeting of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in Astana. The press service of the head of state reported.

After mutual greetings, the heads of state introduced their official delegations and accepted the report of the Commander of the Honor Guard company.

The national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were performed.

Then, after the joint photographing, the leaders of the countries moved into the meeting room for negotiations in a narrow format.