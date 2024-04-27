WWII veterans to receive 100,000 soms from President’s Fund

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on providing one-time financial assistance to veterans of the Great Patriotic War. The press service of the head of state reported.

The decision was made taking into account the world-historical significance of the victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, as well as the celebration of the 79th anniversary of the Victory.

As of April 1, 2024, at least 41 veterans live in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the order, it was instructed to allocate 4,141 million soms from the President’s Fund to pay one-time financial assistance in the amount of 100,000 soms to the following categories of WWII veterans: