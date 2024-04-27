Weather alert: Avalanches and ice expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan

Avalanches and ice are expected on the mountain roads of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, from April 27 to April 29, due to expected precipitation and unstable weather, avalanches and occasional rain are possible on the country’s roads.

Rain and ice on roads are expected in the mountainous regions of the republic:

On the 207-224th kilometers of Bishkek — Osh highway (on Ala-Bel pass);

On the 74-86th kilometers of Karakol — Enilchek highway (on Chon-Ashuu pass).

«Packed snow and ice are forecast on the roads. When driving through avalanche-prone areas, it is necessary to strictly keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

In case of an incident, please call 112.