12:33
USD 88.81
EUR 95.39
RUB 0.96
English

Sokuluk resident suspected of calls for mass riots

A man suspected of calling for mass riots was detained in Chui region. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, the resident of Sokuluk district distributed materials calling and provoking the public to mass riots on Facebook.

According to the conclusion of the expert examination, the distributed materials contain signs of a call for mass protest, mass disorder and change of power.

A criminal case was opened under Article 278 «Mass Disorder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The citizen, 48, was detained. He was taken to a temporary detention center. A Redmi cell phone, a data storage card, bank cards and details, and a brochure on three sheets of paper, on which appropriate expertise has also been appointed, were found in his house.

The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/292806/
views: 163
Print
Related
Former deputy head of Antimonopoly Service arrested for two months
Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Kyrgyzstani detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion of money from foreigner
Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month
Head of construction company Imamidin Tashov detained
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
One of kidnapping suspects detained in Bishkek
Beating of investigator in Kant: Three suspects detained
Bishkek Mayor comments on detention of his deputy Maksatbek Sazykulov
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov arrested for month
Popular
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows
27 April, Saturday
12:17
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Ch...
12:09
Space exhibition planned to be held in Bishkek with participation of Russia
11:59
Edil Baisalov promises no persecution or restrictions in activities of NGOs
11:28
Members of drug gang detained in Kyrgyzstan
11:08
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss key stages of climate agenda of two countries