Sokuluk resident suspected of calls for mass riots

A man suspected of calling for mass riots was detained in Chui region. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the department, the resident of Sokuluk district distributed materials calling and provoking the public to mass riots on Facebook.

According to the conclusion of the expert examination, the distributed materials contain signs of a call for mass protest, mass disorder and change of power.

A criminal case was opened under Article 278 «Mass Disorder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The citizen, 48, was detained. He was taken to a temporary detention center. A Redmi cell phone, a data storage card, bank cards and details, and a brochure on three sheets of paper, on which appropriate expertise has also been appointed, were found in his house.

The investigation continues.