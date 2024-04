Members of a transnational drug gang that was involved in the smuggling and sale of drugs were detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The criminal group transported hashish from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan.

Two members of the drug gang have been identified. Drugs weighing 19,248 grams were seized from the suspects.

All detainees were placed in pre-trial detention center No. 1 in Bishkek.

Measures are being taken to identify and detain other persons involved in this crime.