Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with the leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a narrow format within the framework of his official visit to Astana. The press service of the head of state reported.

They discussed priority issues of Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan cooperation in trade and economic, water and energy, transport and border, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the fraternal humanitarian assistance provided in connection with large-scale floods in a number of regions of Kazakhstan.

He noted that today the parties are signing a historic document — a treaty on deepening and expanding allied relations, which will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties.

The President of Kazakhstan added that mutual trade turnover reached $1.5 billion and increased by 26 percent. He stressed the need to increase this figure to $2 billion.

The Kyrgyz and Kazakhs are connected by centuries-old friendship, brotherhood, close neighborliness, common cultural, spiritual, religious values and traditions. Sadyr Japarov

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kazakhstan is the nearest neighbor and brotherly state, which has a special priority in the foreign policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He noted that Kazakhstan is one of the main trade partners of the Kyrgyz Republic. The parties are working on the implementation of bilateral investment projects, such as the construction of solar power plants, ferroalloy plant, industrial-trade and logistics center, which in the near future will be practically implemented in the interests of the two fraternal peoples.

In conclusion, the two heads of state reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the development of cooperation in all areas in the spirit of allied relations and strategic partnership.