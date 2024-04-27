Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss key stages of climate agenda of two countries

The first meeting of the Russian-Kyrgyz working group on climate issues was held in Moscow. The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Volvach, while the Kyrgyz delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Mirslav Amankulov. Big Asia website reports.

Dmitry Volvach, addressing the participants, noted that the Russian Federation is a reliable trade, economic and investment partner of the Kyrgyz Republic. Both countries are currently implementing a number of joint projects in the field of green energy.

«Russia and Kyrgyzstan work effectively not only in a bilateral format, but also in a multilateral format — on the platform of the Eurasian Economic Commission, where practical tasks in the field of combating climate change and other economic issues are solved at a high interstate level,» he said.

The parties discussed the key stages in the development of the climate agenda of their states, reviewed action plans in the field of increasing energy efficiency, and emphasized the importance of using new technologies, developing systems for monitoring and forecasting climate change in order to take effective measures to combat climate change.

Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Nikita Kondratyev invited his colleagues from the Kyrgyz Republic to formulate requests on current areas of cooperation in the field of climate change and the implementation of Russian practices.

Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Bermet Omurova emphasized interest in dialogue with Russian experts to improve competencies, spread advanced technologies, including in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as high-quality implementation of measures to improve energy efficiency in various sectors of the economy.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to draw up a list of promising areas of bilateral partnership for closer and targeted practical interaction.