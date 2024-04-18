Flooding in Kazakhstan: Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry sends humanitarian aid

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan sent more than 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan, which was faced with the consequences of large-scale floods. The press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, the Ministry of Internal Affairs decided to provide assistance in the form of basic necessities, medicines, rubber boots, diesel and electric generators, inflatable boats, tents, mattresses, food, blankets, pillows and bed linen.

This initiative became part of the solidarity support between the two countries in times of crisis.

«Our cooperation with Kazakhstan has a long history and in times like these it is important to support each other. We hope that this humanitarian aid can bring relief to those struggling with the consequences of the natural cataclysm and help in the restoration of the affected areas,» the Interior Ministry said.