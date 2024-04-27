Space exhibition planned to be held in Bishkek with participation of Russia

A space exhibition is planned to be held in Bishkek with the participation of the Russian Federation. A cosmonaut (a native of Kyrgyzstan — Note of 24.kg news agency) Sergei Korsakov told.

According to him, the space exhibition will be held at the National History Museum.

«We signed an agreement. It is planned to open a space exhibition at the National Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic, and we think that we will take an active part in it,» Sergei Korsakov said.

He also told that he dreams of a planetarium opening in the capital of Kyrgyzstan in the future, which worked there during the Soviet Union. «It is very important that children have a place where they can come to look at the stars and start dreaming about space,» the astronaut added.