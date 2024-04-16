15:30
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to create JSC for Kambarata HPP 1 project

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to create a joint-stock company in order to implement the project for the construction and operation of Kambarata HPP 1, in which the Kyrgyz side’s share in the project and authorized capital will be 34 percent and the Kazakh and Uzbek sides will receive 33 percent each. The corresponding draft trilateral intergovernmental agreement was posted on Open Legal Acts website of Kazakhstan.

The document notes that «the main principles of cooperation between the parties within the framework of the project are the guaranteed purchase of the entire volume of electricity generated at Kambarata HPP 1 by organizations determined by the parties.»

After the implementation of the project, the shares and assets of Kambarata HPP 1 will completely become the property of the Kyrgyz Republic, the draft agreement states.

In January 2023, the heads of energy departments of the three countries signed a roadmap for the implementation of the project on construction of Kambarata HPP 1 on Naryn river.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Kambarata HPP 1 should become the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electricity to the states of Central Asia, as well as stabilize the water supply in the region.

It was previously reported that the construction of Kambarata 1 hydroelectric power plant will cost $5-6 billion.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov will discuss the hydroelectric power station construction project with international financial donors during his visit to the United States.
