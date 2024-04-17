17:27
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan on April 18-19

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, at the invitation of the leader of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will make an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on April 18-19. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office, Muratbek Azymbakiev, said.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral negotiations with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, as well as prospects for the development of Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan relations.

In addition, the President will take part in the sixth meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the opening ceremony of the monument to the hero of the Kyrgyz Manas epic in Astana.

«A number of events are timed to coincide with the visit, such as Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan Business Forum, a round table of elders and creative intelligentsia, the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Youth Forum and the Forum of Scientists «Prospects for development of science in solving pressing problems of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Muratbek Azymbakiev noted.
