Thunderstorm and strong wind are expected in Bishkek and Chui valley. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, thunderstorm and strong western wind of up to 15-20 meters per second are expected in the capital and Chui Valley today, April 27, in the next hour and evening.

«Be careful! In case of strong wind, close the windows and do not park cars under trees,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned.

In case of incidents, please call 112.