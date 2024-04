Opening of the cycling season will take place in Bishkek on April 28. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The bike ride dedicated to the city’s birthday will start at 10 a.m. in the Park of Friendship of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. Registration will take place at the start from 9 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Participants will finish in the park named after Urkuya Salieva.

A concert program is planned.

Road will be closed for traffic along the bike ride route.