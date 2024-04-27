12:33
USD 88.81
EUR 95.39
RUB 0.96
English

Ala-Too square in Bishkek closed for reconstruction

The central Ala-Too square in Bishkek is closed for reconstruction from April 27. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The guard of honor is removed until the end of the work.

«It is planned to reconstruct the existing fountain groups with replacement of water pipes and changing the external parameters of fountain structures on the western and eastern sides, as well as in the central part of the square,» the City Hall said.

The concept of the project of Bishkekglavarhitektura is based on the existing architectural composition, which is a monument of architecture and urban planning.

«The municipal enterprise has also developed a project of a 100-meter flagpole. The height of the current one is 45 meters,» the City Hall added.

The roadway will not be closed. Only the recreation areas will be closed.
link: https://24.kg/english/292804/
views: 164
Print
Related
Reconstruction of stadium in Bishkek: Head of Football Union gives instructions
Reconstruction of Ala-Too square: Mini parks, pedestrian zones to be closed
Yurts set up, fair takes place on Ala-Too square
Officials looking for investors for reconstruction of Labor Reserves Center
Reconstruction of park near bus station begins in Jalal-Abad
President inspects reconstruction of stadium in Osh city
Central stadium and recreation park to be reconstructed in Uzgen for $2 million
Reconstruction of At-Bashi HPP completed
Defense Ministry to repair Tamga military sanatorium for 57.8 million soms
Stadium to be reconstructed in Karakol for 23.8 million soms
Popular
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows
27 April, Saturday
12:17
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Ch...
12:09
Space exhibition planned to be held in Bishkek with participation of Russia
11:59
Edil Baisalov promises no persecution or restrictions in activities of NGOs
11:28
Members of drug gang detained in Kyrgyzstan
11:08
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss key stages of climate agenda of two countries