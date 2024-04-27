Ala-Too square in Bishkek closed for reconstruction

The central Ala-Too square in Bishkek is closed for reconstruction from April 27. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

The guard of honor is removed until the end of the work.

«It is planned to reconstruct the existing fountain groups with replacement of water pipes and changing the external parameters of fountain structures on the western and eastern sides, as well as in the central part of the square,» the City Hall said.

The concept of the project of Bishkekglavarhitektura is based on the existing architectural composition, which is a monument of architecture and urban planning.

«The municipal enterprise has also developed a project of a 100-meter flagpole. The height of the current one is 45 meters,» the City Hall added.

The roadway will not be closed. Only the recreation areas will be closed.