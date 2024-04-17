President of Kazakhstan orders to reduce budget of World Nomad Games

Taking into account the difficult flood situation in the country, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to refuse holding of image-building and other large events. Centralasia.media reports.

«I canceled a major international forum to save money. We will reduce the costs of the World Nomad Games. It is no longer possible to cancel such an event, but the budget will be significantly reduced. In addition, the budget for the organization and participation of our country in the World Expo in Tokyo will be reduced,» he said at a meeting with the population of North Kazakhstan region affected by floods.

Recall, the V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana on September 8-14, 2024. In 2014, 2016 and 2018 they were held in Kyrgyzstan, in 2022 — in Turkey. About 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will take part in the Games.