Kazakhstan to restrict circulation of products from Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan will introduce a ban on the circulation of products licensed in Kyrgyzstan from July 1. Kazinform news agency reported.

The Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan stated that quality conformity assessment bodies in the Kyrgyz Republic issue documents with violations and without proper testing. At the same time, local legislation does not provide for liability for issuing «gray» documents.

At the end of 2023, Kazakhstan had almost 10 times more testing laboratories than Kyrgyzstan (413 and 43, respectively). But in 2022-2023, Kyrgyz authorities issued an order of magnitude more documents than Kazakh ones.

In 2022, almost half were issued to Kazakhstani applicants. In the same year, 200 «gray» certificates were canceled, in 2023 — more than 300.

The Committee said that advertisements for the sale of declarations/certificates are posted on the Internet (issued through the country’s authorities in a short time — one or two days) for about 10,000 tenge without tests with formal registration and entry of data into the register. Whereas when tested by Kazakh authorities, the cost varies on average from 70,000 tenge, the test period ranges from 1 to 20 days.

«The Kazakhstan’s authorized body has repeatedly raised this issue with colleagues from the country and the Eurasian Economic Commission, and proposed various changes. But there was no solution. At the same time, delaying this issue directly threatens the life and health of citizens, environmental protection, industrial and other safety risks due to the use of untested and potentially dangerous goods,» the draft resolution of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology says.

The ban comes into force from July 1. Moreover, if the quality conformity assessment bodies of Kyrgyzstan issued a permit before this date, then this restriction does not apply to it in such cases.
