12:20
USD 89.43
EUR 97.70
RUB 0.99
English

Detention of 11 journalists: Two arrested released from custody

Two previously arrested journalists were released from custody. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on March 12.

Akyl Orozbekov was placed under house arrest, and Zhumabek Turdaliev was released on his own recognizance. They believe that the court made a fair decision.

The arrest was extended until May 13 for eight detained journalists — Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Aike Beishekeeva, Aktilek Kaparov, Zoodar Buzumov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Maksat Tazhibek uulu and Tynystan Asypbekov.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained. They were kept in the Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13.

It was previously reported that Sapar Akunbekov was placed under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/288877/
views: 63
Print
Related
Specialist of Tamga rural administration detained for extortion
Detention of 11 journalists: Sapar Akunbekov placed under house arrest
Unknown people beat up citizen of Uzbekistan, steal $5,000 in Osh city
World billiards champion Kanybek Sagynbaev detained in Bishkek
Detention of 11 journalists: Foreign media launch campaign in support
Other “land mafia” members detained in Moskovsky district of Chui region
Kyrgyzstani detained in Tajikistan for espionage, deputy demands his release
Judge of Moskovsky District Court detained for abuse of official position
Man wanted in Russia detained in Osh city
Suspected of fraud Bekzat Omurbekov taken into custody until May 1
Popular
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone
Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament
13 March, Wednesday
12:03
Detention of 11 journalists: Two arrested released from custody Detention of 11 journalists: Two arrested released from...
11:57
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in March
11:52
U.S. dollar exchange rate grows in Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Specialist of Tamga rural administration detained for extortion
11:07
Tuberculosis detected among students in Bishkek school No. 67
12 March, Tuesday
17:47
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
17:40
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan