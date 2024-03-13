Detention of 11 journalists: Two arrested released from custody

Two previously arrested journalists were released from custody. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on March 12.

Akyl Orozbekov was placed under house arrest, and Zhumabek Turdaliev was released on his own recognizance. They believe that the court made a fair decision.

The arrest was extended until May 13 for eight detained journalists — Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Aike Beishekeeva, Aktilek Kaparov, Zoodar Buzumov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Maksat Tazhibek uulu and Tynystan Asypbekov.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov were detained. They were kept in the Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13.

It was previously reported that Sapar Akunbekov was placed under house arrest.