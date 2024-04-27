16:18
USD 88.81
EUR 95.39
RUB 0.96
English

Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud

Facts of fraud were revealed on the part of the owners of Mega Mall, Ordo shopping complexes and part of Ak-Tilek+ market in Karakol. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the owners of these markets sold several retail outlets and boutiques to citizens without issuing technical passports. Instead of title documents for commercial property, the owners of shopping complexes signed with entrepreneurs only lease agreements for premises for 10 years.

Entrepreneurs, at their own expense, renovated purchased commercial premises in shopping centers and were forced to pay monthly rent from 2,500 to 15,000 soms.

A criminal was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The owners of Ordo and Mega Mall shopping complexes were searched. Documents confirming their fraudulent actions were discovered and seized.

One of the women was detained and placed in a temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Karakol. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/292830/
views: 103
Print
Related
Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Fraudster promising to bring cars from Russia detained in Bishkek
Interior Ministry urges citizens not to trust scammers on the Internet
Ex-head of Transport Department Ulan Uezbaev found guilty of fraud
Fraudster wanted for three years detained in Kemin district
Suspected of fraud Bekzat Omurbekov taken into custody until May 1
Telephone fraud: Five couriers detained for complicity in crime
Suspect in fraud detained in Bishkek
Bishkek Department of Internal Affairs receives over 100 calls about phone fraud
Telephone scammer detained in Bishkek
Popular
Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services Russians are recommended to refrain from using Turkish Airlines services
Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany Two Kyrgyzstanis accused of creating terrorist association in Germany
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows Emergency situation declared in Jalal-Abad and Talas regions due to mudflows
27 April, Saturday
15:36
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan an...
15:23
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
15:10
Labor Minister instructs to step efforts to protect rights of Kyrgyzstanis
15:05
Bishkek City Hall prepares for opening of fountain season
12:17
Thunderstorm and strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui valley