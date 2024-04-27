Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud

Facts of fraud were revealed on the part of the owners of Mega Mall, Ordo shopping complexes and part of Ak-Tilek+ market in Karakol. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the owners of these markets sold several retail outlets and boutiques to citizens without issuing technical passports. Instead of title documents for commercial property, the owners of shopping complexes signed with entrepreneurs only lease agreements for premises for 10 years.

Entrepreneurs, at their own expense, renovated purchased commercial premises in shopping centers and were forced to pay monthly rent from 2,500 to 15,000 soms.

A criminal was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The owners of Ordo and Mega Mall shopping complexes were searched. Documents confirming their fraudulent actions were discovered and seized.

One of the women was detained and placed in a temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Karakol. The investigation continues.