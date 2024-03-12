Detention of 11 journalists: Sapar Akunbekov placed under house arrest

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considers the criminal case against 11 detained journalists. Human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova told 24.kg news agency that journalist Sapar Akunbekov was placed under house arrest.

The preventive measure was changed on March 7. The court will consider extension of the term of detention or changing the preventive measure for all other arrested journalists today.

«The guys were brought to the district court. One of them, journalist of Ait Ait Dese Sapar Akunbekov, was placed under house arrest,» she said.

On January 16, the office of Temirov Live was searched and editorial equipment was confiscated. The police searched homes and detained 11 current and former employees of the media outlet.

The Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that, as a result of «forensic linguistic examination» of content found on the social media pages of Temirov Live and Ait Ait Dese on December 30, criminal proceedings had been initiated against them under article 278, part 3 of the Criminal Code for «calling for riots.»

Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Maksat Tazhibek uulu, Zhoodar Buzumov, Zhumabek Turdaliev, Aike Beishekeeva and Akyl Orozbekov will be kept in Bishkek pretrial detention center 1 until March 13.

All of them are former or current employees of Temirov Live.