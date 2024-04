Bishkek City Hall is preparing to launch the capital’s fountains. The press service of the municipality reported.

According to it, the launch of city fountains will take place on May 1.

«The fountain complexes were repaired all winter long. To date, water measuring devices have been installed, and employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise are flushing the fountains,» the City Hall noted.

In total, the municipal enterprise has 17 fountain complexes on its balance sheet.