Local authorities meet with employees of Kum-Shagyl plant

Kum-Shagyl plant, which is located in the 12th microdistrict of Bishkek and produces reinforced concrete products, will resume work on February 19. The supply of electricity and water will be restored at the enterprise for three days. Representatives of the enterprise told 24.kg news agency.

Workers of the plant held a rally on February 15 in the capital’s park named after Maxim Gorky. They demanded to return their jobs.

After the rally, Deputy Mayors of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov and Azamat Kadyrov arrived at the enterprise. They talked with the workers and said that first of all it was necessary to connect the plant to communications. At the same time, they will review documents related to the operation of the enterprise.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency reported that a delegation of city and other officials, including the mayor of the capital and the head of the State Construction Agency, accompanied by a busload of police arrived at the plant on February 9, which produces reinforced concrete products. The latter cordoned off the enterprise. The management of the plant was advised to stop work.

The lawyer Lyudmila Sabelnikova said that the officials did not present any documents, so the employees did not vacate the premises.

Bishkek City Hall commented to 24.kg news agency on the situation regarding the land plot of Kum-Shagyl CJSC. According to its data, by the decision of the commission on geology, all licenses of the company for mining and quarry development were canceled.

On the fifth day after the plant’s work was suspended, workers turned to President Sadyr Japarov and head of the security services Kamchybek Tashiev with a request to help sort out the situation regarding the production. They called the happening a «raider takeover.»