15:34
USD 89.43
EUR 95.96
RUB 0.98
English

Local authorities meet with employees of Kum-Shagyl plant

Kum-Shagyl plant, which is located in the 12th microdistrict of Bishkek and produces reinforced concrete products, will resume work on February 19. The supply of electricity and water will be restored at the enterprise for three days. Representatives of the enterprise told 24.kg news agency.

Workers of the plant held a rally on February 15 in the capital’s park named after Maxim Gorky. They demanded to return their jobs.

After the rally, Deputy Mayors of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov and Azamat Kadyrov arrived at the enterprise. They talked with the workers and said that first of all it was necessary to connect the plant to communications. At the same time, they will review documents related to the operation of the enterprise.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency reported that a delegation of city and other officials, including the mayor of the capital and the head of the State Construction Agency, accompanied by a busload of police arrived at the plant on February 9, which produces reinforced concrete products. The latter cordoned off the enterprise. The management of the plant was advised to stop work.

The lawyer Lyudmila Sabelnikova said that the officials did not present any documents, so the employees did not vacate the premises.

Bishkek City Hall commented to 24.kg news agency on the situation regarding the land plot of Kum-Shagyl CJSC. According to its data, by the decision of the commission on geology, all licenses of the company for mining and quarry development were canceled.

On the fifth day after the plant’s work was suspended, workers turned to President Sadyr Japarov and head of the security services Kamchybek Tashiev with a request to help sort out the situation regarding the production. They called the happening a «raider takeover.»
link: https://24.kg/english/286949/
views: 128
Print
Related
Employees of Kum-Shagyl plant hold rally in Bishkek
Employees of Kum-Shagyl CJSC appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan
City authorities with support of police stop work of Kum-Shagyl plant
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
First plant for shock freezing of vegetables and fruits launched in Kyrgyzstan
Protest against changing state flag takes place in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov: We will introduce cash registers in July or find another way out
Sadyr Japarov threatens to introduce external management in markets
Sadyr Japarov extends use of licenses for trade until July
Sellers of shopping center at Osh market hold protest against cash registers
Popular
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024 Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
16 February, Friday
15:18
Ex-head of Novopavlovskoye UE detained on suspicion of corruption Ex-head of Novopavlovskoye UE detained on suspicion of...
14:39
Local authorities meet with employees of Kum-Shagyl plant
14:21
17 industrial projects to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in near future
14:12
Kara-Balta and Tokmak to receive 1 billion soms each for development
14:05
Heavy frosts: Bishkek schools reduce lessons duration for three days