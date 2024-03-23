Kant cement plant starts construction of new production line

A capsule was laid at the construction site of a new dry clinker production line at Kant Cement Plant OJSC. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

Kant Cement Plant OJSC implements the project of construction of a new modern technological line for clinker burning by dry method with production capacity of 2,500 tons per day. The production capacity of the line is 800,000 tons of clinker per year.

The project is import-substituting and export-oriented production and it will have a positive impact on the macroeconomic indicators of the industry. It envisages 300 new jobs, which will create a multiplier effect in the region. Advanced technologies and high-level automation will be used to ensure high and consistent quality production.