Sadyr Japarov comments on rumors about possible rallies in country

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in an interview with Kabar state news agency, commented on rumors about possible rallies in the country.

According to him, the authorities are not afraid of rallies.

«I am not one of those who will run or hide when I see those who came to a rally to pursue their personal interests. I would be scared if I robbed the state, gave my loved ones good jobs and exposed the republic to a crisis. On the contrary, my team and me work hard day and night. We barely pulled the country out of the swamp. We have eliminated corruption and theft in the customs and tax systems and increased the budget almost threefold. Otherwise, let’s leave development as it is now. In 2020, we took out loans from abroad and paid salaries, pensions and benefits,» the head of state said.

He warned those who are planning to stage a rally that response would be tough.

«If there are those who come out to a rally and say that the past time of theft was good, we will not pat them on the head. The response will be tough. Because our cause is just. Most people won’t support them. They will support us,» Sadyr Japarov said.