Temporary manager appointed at Kum-Shagyl plant

By the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, external management was introduced at the plant of Kum-Shagyl CJSC and an external manager was appointed. The lawyer and employees of the enterprise do not agree with this decision. They told 24.kg news agency that the decision was made incorrectly because the licenses for the quarries have been canceled.

«In its resolution the Cabinet of Ministers is guided by Article 65 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Joint Stock Companies». It says: if violations are registered in the field of subsoil protection, environmental and industrial safety, then temporary external management is introduced for the period of license suspension. But our licenses were not suspended. They were taken away and canceled. So they even applied this article incorrectly. The temporary manager says that this is already a state-owned enterprise. They think that they will take away the shares for themselves soon,» a lawyer Lyudmila Sabelnikova said.

According to her, Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov came to the plant on Sunday to introduce the new interim manager. He called the lawyer a «saboteur», said not to allow her on the territory of the enterprise.

«We drew up a letter asking for assistance with the signature of the staff and shareholders. We delivered it to the president’s office, the prosecutor general’s office, the ombudsman, the Russian Embassy, Rossotrudnichestvo office and the State Committee for National Security. We also filed an administrative complaint against the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution,» the lawyer added.

Dealers who ordered products from the plant before the suspension will not receive them, Zhyldyz Eshaliyeva, the plant’s legal adviser, said. The new management said it.

«The plant was launched, nobody cares about customers. To pay salaries to workers, we must first give people their orders. We see that they are not focused on this. They are only interested in reorganizing the plant and registering themselves as managers. But the manager came for three months only, why the registration is needed? Even today he said that 40 percent of the plant’s shares belong to them. There is lawlessness regarding the plant. It belongs to private entrepreneurs, it is a closed joint-stock company,» the lawyer said.

The Bishkek City Hall told 24.kg news agency that Kum-Shagyl plant for the production of reinforced concrete products and non-metallic materials has resumed its work.

Journalists of 24.kg asked the external manager for a comment, but he said that he had no time and would be able to answer all questions later.