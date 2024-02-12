Employees of Kum-Shagyl CJSC appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan

Employees of Kum-Shagyl CJSC, which is located in the 12th microdistrict of the capital, turned to President Sadyr Japarov with a request to help sort out the situation regarding the production. They are at a complete loss and call the happening a raider takeover.

The cost of Kum-Shagyl plant, which also owns approximately 16 hectares of land, is about $32 million. The quarries it used are municipally owned.

«We were forcibly deprived of four licenses for the quarry, which they say is municipal ones. All employees of the enterprise have arrived at the production site today. We entered without any obstacles. But cars are not allowed into the territory. Based on the protocol, they want to cut off water and electricity supply. I honestly confess that this is the first time I’ve seen something like this,» a lawyer Lyudmila Sabelnikova said.

She added that the workshops not deprived of license are afraid of working, so the representatives of the plant will apply to all state bodies to achieve justice.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency reported that a delegation of city and other officials, including the mayor of the capital and the head of the State Construction Agency, accompanied by a busload of police arrived at the plant on February 9, which produces reinforced concrete products. The latter cordoned off the enterprise. The management of the plant was advised to stop work.

The lawyer Lyudmila Sabelnikova said that the officials did not present any documents, so the employees did not vacate the premises.

Bishkek City Hall commented to 24.kg news agency on the situation regarding the land plot of Kum-Shagyl CJSC. According to its data, by the decision of the commission on geology, all licenses of the company for mining and quarry development were canceled.