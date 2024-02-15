Employees of Kum-Shagyl plant hold rally in Bishkek

A rally of employees of Kum-Shagyl plant, located in the 12th microdistrict, is taking place in the capital’s Maxim Gorky park.

Participants of the protest ask for explanations of the situation regarding the plant and the opportunity to work.

According to them, the company was deprived of four licenses to operate in the municipal quarry. But there is land at the plant that is private property.

Earlier, reported that a delegation of city and other officials, including the mayor of the capital and the head of the State Construction Agency, accompanied by a busload of police arrived at the plant on February 9, which produces reinforced concrete products. The latter cordoned off the enterprise. The management of the plant was advised to stop work.

The lawyer Lyudmila Sabelnikova said that the officials did not present any documents, so the employees did not vacate the premises.

Bishkek City Hall commented to 24.kg news agency on the situation regarding the land plot of Kum-Shagyl CJSC. According to its data, by the decision of the commission on geology, all licenses of the company for mining and quarry development were canceled.