Plant for production of construction materials to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev and the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron were demonstrated the products of the construction materials company Concrete Canvas. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

In November 2023, Akylbek Japarov, as part of his working trip to Great Britain and Northern Ireland, met in Cardiff with the head of Concrete Canvas company, Will Crawford. Following the meeting, the parties reached an agreement to consider the possibility of opening a company plant in Kyrgyzstan in the near future.

Company representatives presented their products as a pilot project in Chui region.

The company produces soft composite concrete sheet, which is laid on irrigation and hydraulic structures, tailing dumps; the material has a high degree of water resistance.

«The length of canals across Kyrgyzstan is 30,000 kilometers, of which 11,000 kilometers of canals do not have a concrete surface. By laying concrete cover on these canals, we can avoid water loss and ensure its efficient use. Kyrgyzstan is an agricultural state, there is a lot of arable land, so our country really needs these materials,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

The plant is planned to be opened in Osh region. Concrete Canvas products in Kyrgyzstan will cover not only the domestic market, but will also be exported to neighboring countries such as Russia and Uzbekistan.