Bishkekasfaltservice employees hold rally demanding salary increase

Employees of Bishkekasfaltservice held a rally at the building of the City Hall demanding a salary increase. Azattyk reports.

According to one of the company’s employees, they managed to meet with the Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The mayor instructed the management of the enterprise to consider issue of increasing wages so that it would be «in accordance with the norms of the Labor Code.»

It should be noted that the managers of Bishkekasfaltservice were relieved of their positions in November 2023 for failure to comply with the deadlines for major repairs of sidewalks, untimely and inadequate control over contractors, and systematic poor-quality preparation of materials for roads and sidewalks. The municipal enterprise was then headed by Turusbek Tumonbaev, the co-father-in-law of President Sadyr Japarov.