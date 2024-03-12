15:06
Crystal plant previously belonging to Kamchi Kolbaev transferred to state

By decision of the Tash-Kumyr District Court, Crystal plant was returned to state ownership. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The decision was made within the framework of a previously initiated criminal case on the misappropriation of assets and property of the enterprise by affiliates of the now deceased crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek.

According to investigators, a cryptocurrency mining farm was created on the territory of the plant, and Computer Power Center LLC was established for its operation. From May 2019 to October 2020, it was engaged in the technical equipping of the mining farm in the absence of appropriate permits for this.

«Its executive director was a native of Tash-Kumyr, and the actual manager of the financial assets was T.A.K. — «okul bala» (named son — Note of 24.kg news agency) of the now deceased crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek. The main purpose of launching the cryptocurrency mining farm was to finance the criminal structures of the crime boss,» the statement says.

The SCNS added that to implement the activities of the large mining farm, the capabilities of AYU Holding corporation, where the energy company NurAlEnergo was part of the structure, were used. It subsequently planned the supply of electricity to Crystal plant, assisting in financing the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev.

«The property complex of Crystal plant CJSC was transferred illegally to the ownership of Computer Power Center LLC, in violation of bankruptcy legislation,» the press center of the state committee said.
