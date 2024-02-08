City authorities with support of police stop work of Kum-Shagyl plant

Representatives of Bishkek City Hall, with the support of the police, stopped the work of Kum-Shagyl CJSC plant in Bishkek. Representatives of the enterprise, which is located in the 12th microdistrict of the capital, informed 24.kg news agency.

As noted, the police cordoned off the territory of the plant, which produces reinforced concrete structures. All work at the enterprise has been suspended. According to some reports, electricity and water supply have already been turned off, and workers are being sent home.

The cost of Kum-Shagyl CJSC plant, which also owns about 16 hectares of land and a quarry, is about $32 million.

According to lawyer Lyudmila Sabelnikova, the management of the enterprise has not yet received documents justifying the actions of officials and the police.

«More than 10 cars and a bus with police officers arrived today at 12.32 p.m. They went to the production facilities. They said to stop work within an hour. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and head of the State Construction Committee Nurdan Oruntaev arrived. They said that we were allegedly deprived of our license,» the lawyer said.

There are no official comments from the Bishkek City Hall or the Ministry of Internal Affairs yet.