Ban on rallies in center of Bishkek extended again

The ban on rallies in the center of Bishkek has been extended again. The press service of Pervomaisky District Court informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the court upheld the application of Pervomaisky district administration to recognize its decision dated March 28 «On limiting the place of peaceful assemblies» as lawful.

The ban on peaceful rallies has been extended until June 30.

Recall, it is not allowed to rally on Ala-Too square and adjacent to it Erkindik Boulevard from Lineynaya Street to Chui Avenue, as well as near the buildings of the Parliament and adjacent to it Panfilov park, the Presidential Administration, in the square named after Tattybubu Tursunbaeva, near the Supreme Court, the Russian Embassy, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The exception is state and municipal official events held on Ala-Too square.

Protests can still be held only in Maxim Gorky park, at the intersection of Ryskulov and Isanov Streets. The ban on holding rallies in the center of Bishkek has been in effect since March 2022.