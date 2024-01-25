President Sadyr Japarov denies support from crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev

«The crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev during the October events of 2020 supported not me, but Sapar Isakov (Prime Minister under President Almazbek Atambayev — Note of 24.kg news agency),» the head of state Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to the president, rumors that Kamchi Kolbaev supported him were spread by his then opponents and Azattyk.

«Their plan was to smear me and take me out of the game before the election. But compared to what happened 10-15 years ago, in 2020 people’s eyes have already been opened, they began to understand a lot. They didn’t believe such rumors. No matter what the information was, people themselves analyzed, clarified and found out the truth. As a result, the majority of people supported my candidacy, and I was elected to the post of head of state,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Related news Sapar Isakov and Albek Ibraimov put on interstate wanted list

He stressed: there is all the evidence that Kamchi Kolbaev supported Sapar Isakov.

«There is complete evidence of this. On October 6, Kamchi Kolbaev gave Sapar Isakov a Mercedes car with the inscription «You and Atambayev will use this car.» On October 8, Kamchi Kolbaev personally instructed the guys from the criminal district to «support Sapar Isakov and Atambayev’s group.» We previously heard similar information from telephone conversations through a special department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They are criminals: «All forces have united, Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev are left alone, all the people support Sapar Isakov, he will be president.» Such conclusions were made on October 8,» the head of state said.