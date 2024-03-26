16:36
Former bodyguard and driver of Kamchi Kolbaev detained

A member of the organized crime group of a crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev), nicknamed Danila, was detained. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital received information that a member of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek, nicknamed Danila, was keeping a firearm of an unknown brand.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 267 «Illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect, 48, nicknamed Danila, was detained in Bishkek. He is registered as an active member of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek. He was placed in the temporary detention center.

The suspect was previously repeatedly convicted of kidnapping and robbery.

«At one time he was a driver and bodyguard, one of the close and faithful associates of Kamchybek Asanbek. Despite the fight against organized crime groups, he continued to support the criminal thieves’ ideology, actively providing financial support to people in prison,» the department noted.

During the search, a pistol with erased numbers and one magazine with eight cartridges was seized. According to the conclusion of experts, the weapon is a Makarov pistol of 9 mm caliber.

The investigation continues.
