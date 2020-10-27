10:26
Sapar Isakov and Albek Ibraimov put on interstate wanted list

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov was put on the interstate wanted list. The State Penitentiary Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov was also put on the wanted list. A criminal case was initiated earlier on the fact of evading punishment.

Riots took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections. On the night of October 6, the protesters seized the White House and set it on fire. On the same night, former president Almazbek Atambayev, people under investigation within the case on the events in Koi-Tash village, ex-prime minister Sapar Isakov, and former deputy of parliament Ravshan Dzhenbekov were released from prison. In addition, on the same night, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who had been approved by parliament members, was released from the penal colony. Sapar Isakov and Albek Ibraimov, who were released with the wording «for seven days for family reasons,» were to come to the State Penitentiary Service on October 13.
