Liquidation of Kamchi Kolbaev: Prosecutor General comments on special operation

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev commented on the special operation of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), during which a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev was killed, at a press conference.

According to the head of the supervisory body, no violations of the law were revealed during the detention of Kamchi Kolbaev.

«We went to the scene with the military prosecutor. At the time of our arrival Kamchi Kolbaev was eliminated. He resisted during the detention. After that the shooting took place,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

He noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office took the case under control on the President’s instructions. The legality of the detention of the leader of the organized crime group has been considered.

«Facts of violations during the detention and liquidation of Kamchi Kolbaev on the part of employees of the SCNS were not revealed,» the Prosecutor General concluded.

Recall, the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev was liquidated in Bishkek during a special operation on October 4. The press center of the SCNS reported that the leader of the organized crime group offered armed resistance during detention and was killed.