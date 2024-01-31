17:08
USD 89.32
EUR 96.66
RUB 1.00
English

Liquidation of Kamchi Kolbaev: Prosecutor General comments on special operation

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev commented on the special operation of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), during which a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev was killed, at a press conference.

According to the head of the supervisory body, no violations of the law were revealed during the detention of Kamchi Kolbaev.

«We went to the scene with the military prosecutor. At the time of our arrival Kamchi Kolbaev was eliminated. He resisted during the detention. After that the shooting took place,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.

He noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office took the case under control on the President’s instructions. The legality of the detention of the leader of the organized crime group has been considered.

«Facts of violations during the detention and liquidation of Kamchi Kolbaev on the part of employees of the SCNS were not revealed,» the Prosecutor General concluded.

Recall, the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev was liquidated in Bishkek during a special operation on October 4. The press center of the SCNS reported that the leader of the organized crime group offered armed resistance during detention and was killed.
link: https://24.kg/english/285507/
views: 151
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov denies support from crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev
Two cars of Kamchi Kolbaev handed over to state bodies
Businessmen associated with Kamchi Kolbaev detained
Kolbaevs voluntarily transfer 720 apartments to state ownership
Cars of liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev sold at auction
Armored car of Sapar Isakov, presented by Kamchi Kolbaev, seized - SCNS
Crime boss detained in Issyk-Kul region for fraud
SCNS finds 15 more thoroughbred horses of Kamchi Kolbaev
SCNS confiscates eight thoroughbred horses of Kamchi Kolbaev
Sadyr Japarov orders investigation into killing of crime boss
Popular
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccinations more often
Kara-Suu market will be transferred to state ownership - Kamchybek Tashiev Kara-Suu market will be transferred to state ownership - Kamchybek Tashiev
All flights delayed at Osh airport due to fog All flights delayed at Osh airport due to fog
31 January, Wednesday
17:05
Printing house producing extremist materials discovered in Issyk-Kul region Printing house producing extremist materials discovered...
16:11
Issue of preferential loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to begin in February
15:56
Internal Affairs bodies solve 64.6 percent of crimes in 2023
15:38
More than 100 Kyrgyzstanis queue up for free kidney transplant
15:32
Liquidation of Kamchi Kolbaev: Prosecutor General comments on special operation