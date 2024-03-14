President comments on meetings with Raiymbek Matraimov and Kamchi Kolbaev

The President of Kyrgyzstan gave an interview to Kabar news agency and responded to an appeal from Azimbek Beknazarov, who is under arrest in the so-called Kempir-Abad case.

According to Sadyr Japarov, he read Azimbek Beknazarov’s appeal and recalled that Kyrgyzstan got 50 percent of Kempir-Abad. Now it is managed on a parity basis — three people from each of two countries.

«Before we couldn’t even get 1 kilometer closer. Ungar-Too, Gavasai, all disputed areas inside settlements were transferred to us. What else does Beknazarov need? Even God sees that he simply wants to realize his evil intent and is pursuing personal interests. We should be rewarded for resolving the border issue. History itself will evaluate it,» the head of state said.

He also recalled that the court will decide the fate of Azimbek Beknazarov.

Sadyr Japarov also spoke about the supposedly upcoming rallies and the role of Raiymbek Matraimov in them.

«I have received Raimbek Matraimov more than once, and Kamchi Kolbaev too. Kamchybek Tashiev was with us then. We told Kolbaev: «Stop, don’t rob businessmen.» But, unfortunately, he didn’t stop. Facts of confiscation of property of some businessmen have been revealed. We also talked with Matraimov about crime. Asked not to engage in it. Then the intelligence services uncovered his criminal activities... This time they found all the property that was registered to other people. It all was transferred in profit of the state,» he said.