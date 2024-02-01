Kamchi Kolbaev’s in-law released on his own recognizance

Kamchi Kolbaev’s co-father-in-law Rustam Turdiev was released on his own recognizance. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek reported.

It is noted that the court granted the request of the investigator of the Investigative Committee of the State Committee for National Security to change the preventive measure.

«The previously applied preventive measure in the form of detention has been changed to a written undertaking not to leave the city,» the court said.

Rustam Turdiev was detained in October last year. It was reported that he was charged with Article 261 «Creation of an organized group or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.