13:59
USD 89.32
EUR 96.64
RUB 1.00
English

Kamchi Kolbaev’s in-law released on his own recognizance

Kamchi Kolbaev’s co-father-in-law Rustam Turdiev was released on his own recognizance. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek reported.

It is noted that the court granted the request of the investigator of the Investigative Committee of the State Committee for National Security to change the preventive measure.

«The previously applied preventive measure in the form of detention has been changed to a written undertaking not to leave the city,» the court said.

Rustam Turdiev was detained in October last year. It was reported that he was charged with Article 261 «Creation of an organized group or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/285608/
views: 77
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov denies support from crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev
Two cars of Kamchi Kolbaev handed over to state bodies
Kyrgyzstani detained for laundering of Kamchi Kolbaev’s money
Kaganat co-owner Azret Bootaev released after paying 356 million soms
Businessmen associated with Kamchi Kolbaev detained
Weapons cache belonging to Kamchi Kolbaev's organized crime group discovered
Kolbaevs voluntarily transfer 720 apartments to state ownership
Armored car of Sapar Isakov, presented by Kamchi Kolbaev, seized - SCNS
SCNS finds 15 more thoroughbred horses of Kamchi Kolbaev
SCNS confiscates eight thoroughbred horses of Kamchi Kolbaev
Popular
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek
Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan
1 February, Thursday
13:49
Smuggled goods worth 300,000 soms detained at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Smuggled goods worth 300,000 soms detained at Kyrgyz-Ta...
13:43
Official car of Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan gets into traffic accident
13:35
Six fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:32
Kamchi Kolbaev’s in-law released on his own recognizance
12:30
Kyrgyzstan moves up from 68th to 22nd place in world PPP ranking